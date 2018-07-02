Wienermobile Visits Local Cities on 25th Anniversary Tour

COLUMBIA - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is traveling across the country to celebrate its 25th anniversary of the "hotdogger" tradition.

The Wienermobile visited Moser's and Schulte's Fresh Foods in Jefferson City Saturday. It will then make a stop in Columbia Sunday at Moser's on 4808 Rangeline St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be able to take pictures with the vehicle, play games and receive collectible Oscar Mayer Wiener whistles.

The "hotdoggers" are the Oscar Mayer Wiener ambassadors who drive the Wienermobile around the country.