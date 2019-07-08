Wife dead, husband survives Randolph County fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County officials said a Friday morning residential fire near Higbee left one person dead.

Randolph County Sheriff Mark Nichols said the 6 a.m. fire on County Road 2420 west of Higbee and just north of the Howard/Randolph County line involved a fatality and that the coroner was on the scene.

Armstrong Fire Protection District Fire Chief Anthony Schiflett said a husband and wife woke to the sounds of a smoke detector. Schiflett said the husband managed to escape the flames, but the wife was trapped inside the burning building and died.

Randolph County Coroner Gerald Luntsford confirmed the wife died in the fire.

Emergency crews were unable to confirm the identities of the two who were inside when the fire broke out or what caused the fire. They also could not confirm how the woman died.

Below is a picture of smoke rising from the smoldering building.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct victim information.]