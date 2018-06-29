Wife of former Mizzou Chancellor dies, leaves musical legacy

COLUMBIA - Patricia Wallace, wife of former University of Missouri Chancellor Richard Wallace, died Sunday.

Current Mizzou Chancellor R. Bowin Loftin said Patricia Wallace was "best known on campus as an ardent Tiger supporter, particularly of the football and basketball teams."

Loftin said the former first lady of Mizzou was also a supporter of the arts in Columbia, known for "her beautiful voice, singing in many choral groups, teaching piano and voice and serving as a director of children's choirs."

Wallace joined the choral group Mothersingers when the family moved to Columbia in 1966. She served as director of the group since 1967 until illness forced her to resign two years ago.

Patricia is survived by her husband, her two daughters, two grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Loftin said the family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Chancellor's Residence Preservation Society, the Columbia Mothersingers at 3900 Wellington Dr., Columbia, MO 65202, the Central Missouri Humane Society or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Tributes can be left online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Community United Methodist Church.