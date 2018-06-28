Wife of Missouri deputy charged with shooting him

ANDERSON (AP) — The wife of a southwest Missouri deputy is charged with shooting her husband in the head.

The Neosho Daily News reports that 42-year-old Patricia M. Halverson is charged in McDonald County with first-degree attempted murder and armed criminal action for the Dec. 1 shooting of 69-year-old Al C. "Doc" Halverson. The McDonald County sheriff's deputy is no longer hospitalized.

Prosecutor Bill Dobbs says Patricia Halverson initially reported that her husband had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But Dobbs says a thorough investigation didn't support her claim.

The probable cause statement says medical personnel told authorities that the wound didn't appear to be self-inflicted. Doc Halverson also told authorities he didn't shoot himself.

Patricia Halverson's attorney, Duane Cooper, didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.