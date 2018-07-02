Wife of Missouri Suspect Charged with Perjury

FORSYTH (AP) - Perjury charges have been filed against the wife of one of the men charged in the deaths of a southwest Missouri couple.

KYTV reports Carolyn Campbell is charged in Taney County with three counts of perjury. She's accused of lying to the grand jury that indicted her husband, Robert Campbell, in the April 2011 deaths of Rusty and Rebecca Porter of Willard.

Robert Campbell is one of five suspects charged in the Porters' deaths. He's pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

A Taney County jury on Monday convicted Windy Friend of first-degree murder in the deaths. Her husband, Tony Friend, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

Online records don't list a lawyer for Carolyn Campbell.