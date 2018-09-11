Wife of slain police officer files wrongful death suit against Ian McCarthy

HENRY COUNTY - Cresinda Michael, the wife of killed Clinton Police officer Gary Michael, filed a petition for wrongful death against accused killer Ian McCarthy on Friday.

Gary Michael was shot Aug. 6. McCarthy was arrested two days later and charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Aug. 11.

Cresinda Michael argues in the suit that, as a result of her husband's death, she has been and will be "deprived of the love, support, comfort and companionship of her husband."

The petition alleges McCarthy "intentionally with malice aforethought" shot and killed Gary Michael while acting intentionally, maliciously and in disregard for Gary Michael's life.

Cresinda Michael is asking for "fair and reasonable" damages as well as additional damages based on other circumstances related to McCarthy's conduct.