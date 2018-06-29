Wigged Tuscumbia Man Goes to Prison for Armed Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge in Federal Court sentenced a Tuscumbia man Tuesday for robbing the First State Bank in Iberia armed, while wearing a wig and costume beard.

Judge Brian Wimes sentenced David Krzysik, 49, to eight years and three months in prison, without parole.

The Kansas City Division of the FBI said Krzysik pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of carrying a firearm in relation to a violent crime in October 2012.

Krzysik entered the First State Bank while wearing a black wig, a black costume beard, sunglasses, light blue jeans, a jacket, a red baseball cap and gloves. He placed a black revolver on the counter in front of a teller, according to the FBI.

"This is real," Krzysik said to the teller. "I want your money. I don't want to hurt anybody."

He then placed a black duffel bag on the counter and the teller emptied the money from her drawer into the bag. Krzysik approached another teller, who also put money into the duffel bag and left the bank with $3,651, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the police officers who responded to the 911 call by bank employees tried to stop Kzysik, who drove in circles around the town square and into a wooded area, where was eventually arrested.