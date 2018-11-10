Wigginton-less Cyclones pound Missouri 76-59

8 hours 50 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 8:44:17 AM CST November 10, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State fans showed up to Hilton Coliseum on Friday night to the sight of star Lindell Wigginton in a cardinal-colored cast instead of a cardinal and gold jersey.

It was of somewhat small solace that the Cyclones played so well without their most talented player — whose timetable for a return to the court was described by coach Steve Prohm as a "week-to-week thing."

Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Nick Weiler-Babb had 16 with six assists and Iowa State throttled Missouri 76-59 in a matchup of old Big 12 rivals.

Michael Jacobson scored 15 points for the Cyclones (2-0), who avenged a blowout loss in Columbia from last season with a surprisingly complete performance orchestrated by Weiler-Babb.

"He's a high-level point guard. He's the most cerebral player on our team," Prohm said. "He's a senior point guard and he played like it."

Iowa State closed the first half on a 9-0 run and pushed its lead to 47-30 early in the second half. Missouri cut it to 10, but the undermanned Cyclones reeled off eight straight points to jump back on top 61-43. Weiler-Babb's scoop with 4:52 to go made it 70-49, a bucket that put the Tigers out of their misery.

Mark Smith scored 15 points to lead Missouri (1-1), which committed 25 turnovers. Kevin Puryear had 10 points, but he only took five shots.

"At one point, it seemed like it was one after another. We need to have better focus at protecting the ball," Puryear said.

Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, showed up to Friday's game against Missouri with a cast on his left foot that was put on Thursday.

Prohm called the injury a strain, adding that Wigginton will spend a week in a cast, a week in a boot and then, hopefully, go through and aggressive rehabilitation to try and get back onto the floor as soon as possible.

Wigginton averaged 16.7 points a game last season and nearly declared for the NBA Draft before returning to school. Wigginton had 13 points in Iowa State's 79-53 win over Alabama State on Tuesday.

"I don't have a timeframe," Prohm said. "To get him back the quickest, we needed to immobilize his foot right away."

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers had a staggering 15 turnovers in the first half — four more than they had in a 68-55 win over Central Arkansas in the opener — and committed 26 fouls. This loss might've been the truest sign yet of how much Missouri is going to miss the injured Jontay Porter this season.

Iowa State: With Wigginton out and Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley suspended until at least December, Iowa State's eight-man rotation currently has four true freshmen in it. It was a highly thought of class, to be sure, but being forced to play them all so soon certainly wasn't in coach Steve Prohm's master plan.

ON HALIBURTON

Haliburton, at 6-foot-5 and just 172 pounds, might be one of the skinniest players in America — and the release on his jumper is, shall we say, funky. But the kid plays like he's been in Ames for years, rounding his teammates up on stoppages of play like a senior and displaying a well-rounded skill set through two games. Haliburton had eight points, four steals and three rebounds in 40 minutes, and he didn't turn the ball over once. "Tyrese just has that kind of 'It' factor," Prohm said.

MIZZ-ERABLE

Missouri outrebounded the smaller Cyclones 35-26. But that was about all the Tigers did right. All those turnovers killed them, as Iowa State had 19 more points off of turnovers in a game it won by 17. "I think it was more about us...we'll get it corrected," coach Cuonzo Martin said.

HE SAID IT

"He's the key to what they do," Martin said about Weiler-Babb. "Wigginton can score the ball. But I just feel like he's the guy that can get guys where they need to get."

UP NEXT

Missouri hosts Kennesaw State on Nov. 16

More News

Grid
List

At least 9 dead as fires spread at both ends of California
At least 9 dead as fires spread at both ends of California
(CNN) -- In a matter of days, a Northern California fire has become the most destructive in the state's modern... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:11:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1. ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:40:31 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians experienced an outer-space journey on Saturday at the Rock Bridge High School through the school’s STEM Expo.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:24:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:48:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:19:52 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:16:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Two women from El Salvador discuss migrant caravan issue
Two women from El Salvador discuss migrant caravan issue
COLUMBIA - Zulma Hernandez from El Salvador wants people to know why some Central Americans are moving slowly on foot... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 12:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida
91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida
FLORIDA - 91-year-old Mary Kennedy is battered, bruised but not broken. She's now recovering after being attacked and robbed in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 12:19:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors
FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors
(CNN) -- Taking on epidemic levels of teen e-cigarette use, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 11:45:35 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

New information released on missing Camdenton boy
New information released on missing Camdenton boy
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released new vehicle registration information related to a missing 6-year-old boy on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 11:12:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 32°
7pm 31°
8pm 31°
9pm 30°