Wild Horses Find Homes

"In order to sustain the herd, we manage them by gathering a few thousand a year and removing them from the range," said Bill Davenport of the Bureau of Land Management.

"I think it's a lot of fun bonding with the horse and spending time with it," said Greg Biesemeyer, a Warrensburg resident.

"These animals here need a home, and we have the availability of property and facility, and we thought we'll come down and give it a try," said Franklin Chapman Sr., a Stover resident.

There is one challenge: adopters must be able to tame a horse.

The horses are mostly wild, but the stars of this year's event were 6 horses which had already been tamed by inmates at the Riverton Wyoming State Prison. Organizers say taming a horse isn't very hard at all.

"There is a direct relationship between the ease of gentling and the time spent," said Davenport.

"If it's brown I'll name it 'Brown,' and if it's black I'll name it 'Blackie,'" said Shelby Howe, 9.

Adopters need to fulfill certain requirements, mainly having proper housing facilities. The adoption fee starts at 125 dollars and the auction begins tomorrow.