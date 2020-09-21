Wild on the Katy

1 decade 3 years 3 months ago Tuesday, June 19 2007 Jun 19, 2007 Tuesday, June 19, 2007 10:45:30 PM CDT June 19, 2007 in News

More than 300 bike tourists made a stop in Columbia for the night on Tuesday.

Ben Morris came from Illinois to ride in the "Wild on the Katy" bike ride for the first time, and he said being on a bike gives him a different view of nature.

"You're moving a lot slower than in a car and the tempo is quite different. You get a nice way to watch the landscape and watch the people in a way you simply cannot do in a car," Morris said.

Organizers said the Katy Trail has one big difference from others like it.

"It's very wonderful for the riders, it's very scenic," tour Director Andrea Putnam said. "They don't have to worry about any of the traffic like some of the other road rides they do. It's just a very beautiful atmosphere.

Although many riders said they enjoy the friendships they make along the way, they said the best part is getting back to nature.

Brad Evanoff rode with his wife and two daughters for the fourth time.

"It's a nice way to spend a week together as a family, get some exercise and see parts of Missouri we don't normally get to see. We live in the city so we don't see wildlife all that often," Evanoff said. "I will be back to the Katy Trail next year."

The riders will finish the ride in St. Charles on Friday.

