Wildcats beat Tigers as Mizzou rally falls short

COLUMBIA - On a night where Mizzou's all-time leading scorer Derrick Chievous had his No. 3 raised to the rafters at Mizzou Arena, the Missouri Tiger men's basketball team lost to the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 66-58.

Jordan Geist played a team-high 37 minutes and scored 11 points. Ronnie Suggs came off the bench and scored a team-high 13 points.

The Tigers found themselves in an 18-point deficit at halftime trailing 41-23. That hole would be too large to dig out of, as a second half rally fell short.

Tyler Herro and PJ Washington paced Kentucky with 18 points each. Kentucky has now won 12 of its last 13 games.

Missouri has now lost two games in a row and will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday in Gainesville against the Florida Gators at 3 p.m.