Wilkes Blvd at Fay Street to be Closed

COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Works announced in a press release Friday that Fay Street at Wilkes Boulevard will be closed beginning on Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. to allow contractors to rebuild a sanitary sewer manhole.

The release stated that motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should find alternative routes and use caution when around the construction area.

Signs and traffic control devices will be in place during the project.