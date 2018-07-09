Will the Tiger Hotel Pass to New Paws?

COLUMBIA - Monday night Columbia City Council will vote to either approve or disapprove the purchase of the Tiger Hotel by a prospective buyer. The buyer's name in Glyn Laverick, of Canada, and he has a pretty muddy track record. Many locals are concerned that his past failed projects may make a poor impact on the city if the council approves the purchase.

The Tiger Hotel will cost Laverick $4.5 million. This will consist of about $1.5 million in rehabilitation and about $2 million in TIF money.

Many are expressing concern over other Laverick failures. Laverick has lost a few large scale historic renovation projects in Canada and some not so far from Columbia. He left behind a bankrupt concert promotion business in Marshall.

This past Wednesday, Laverick's attorney submitted a 58 page letter to the council for review on the purchase explaining why Laverick should take ownership of the hotel.