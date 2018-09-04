Willet Patton Dentistry

Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor responsible for leg amputation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has filed a lawsuit alleging that a trip to an urgent... More >>
3 minutes ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:42:43 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare
COLUMBIA - An increase in para-transit fare could be possible after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Sandra Spencer says... More >>
31 minutes ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Appeals court sides with state in Proposition D lawsuit
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District sided with the state Tuesday in its ruling on a... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Indiana woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:26:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol found 12 pounds of marijuana, a pound of mushrooms and cocaine Monday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash
SHELBYVILLE - The prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a 2014 crash at Addison's... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Highway State Patrol's traffic statistics reported five deaths during the holiday weekend. This number is... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands are dropping rain on the Florida Panhandle as the storm aims to smack... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:05:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Amazon is now worth $1 trillion
(CNN Money) -- Amazon has become America's second $1 trillion company. Amazon's total market value passed $1 trillion on... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:37:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
(CNN) -- Nike's decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Report: Economic conditions in Midwest take leap forward
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states took a leap forward last month, according to... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 9:55:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Group aims to bring race back into community-oriented policing conversation.
COLUMBIA – Members of the group Race Matters, Friends plan to speak up at Tuesday's city council meeting to address... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 7:05:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

City council set to vote on controversial sewage extension
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Tuesday night to decide whether or not it should begin accepting construction... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:03:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Joe Biden's running. Literally
(CNN) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden drew contrasts with President Donald Trump in style and on substance during a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 11:12:00 PM CDT September 03, 2018 in News

Boaters reflect on season as summer winds down
OSAGE BEACH - Labor Day weekend is wrapping up as summer is unofficially nearing its end. This season's extensively dry... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT September 03, 2018 in News

Drivers say Labor Day traffic better than expected
COLUMBIA - The end of a holiday weekend means one thing: holiday traffic. This Labor Day weekend, I-70 drivers said... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 7:27:00 PM CDT September 03, 2018 in News

Fulton man arrested in ATV pursuit
GUTHRIE- An ATV was seen driving on State Road J north of Guthrie without headlights or taillights Monday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 2:50:00 PM CDT September 03, 2018 in News

Heat didn't stop 59th annual Heart of America marathon
COLUMBIA- High temperatures were a major concern Labor Day for the 59th annual Heart of America Marathon . By... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT September 03, 2018 in News
