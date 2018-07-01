William Jewell Gets $500K to Train Entrepreneurs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - William Jewell College has received a $500,000 grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to bolster entrepreneurship training.

The money will be distributed over three years to the liberal arts school in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty. William Jewell will add matching money.

The Kauffman Foundation says plans include adding a faculty position and an entrepreneur mentor program. The school will focus on hands-on learning and create an Innovation Center with the technology and resources to help start new ventures.

The Kansas City-based foundation says grants will be awarded to faculty and students for innovative initiatives. And a new venture capital fund supported by William Jewell and the community will help student start-up businesses.