William Moore Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

ATLANTA -- Former Mizzou and current Falcons safety William Moore will be a free agent after this season, but he's not sweating a new deal after the season.

"Me, personally, the best thing that I've got going for myself is that I play because I love the game," Moore told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'm not just saying that because it's the right thing to say, but I really love the game. I don't focus on contracts or how much money is being paid. That's all a bonus because just playing right now is all that I ask for."

It's easier to feel that way when you're playing well enough to know someone's going to come calling in the offseason. And Moore's coming off a game strong enough to make him the NFC's defensive player of the week.

Moore had 11 tackles and two interceptions in last Thursday's 23-13 victory over the Saints. Both picks came in the second half with one setting up a field goal at the start of the fourth quarter and the other ending the final Saints possession of the game. He's got four picks on the year overall and leads the 11-1 Falcons in tackles, something that should also help him when it comes time to start talking about a new deal.