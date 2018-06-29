William Moore Named Pro-Bowl Replacement
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA (AP) -- Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore has been added to the NFC roster for Sunday's Pro Bowl.
The NFL announced the move Monday, one day after the Falcons' season ended with a 28-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.
The former Missouri Tiger had 105 tackles, broke up eight passes and had four interceptions. This will be Moore's first trip to the Pro Bowl.
Moore and his teammate Thomas DeCoud replace San Francisco safeties Dashon Goldson and Donte Whitner, who will be preparing for the Super Bowl in two weeks.
Former Tigers Aldon and Justin Smith were selected to the Pro Bowl this year but will miss it due to Super Bowl preperations.
