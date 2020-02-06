William Woods Advances to AMC Tournament Championship

FULTON, MO -- Behind a perfect 9-for-9 shooting effort from Ashlee Taylor the William Woods University women's basketball team rolled to an easy 80-55 win over Williams Baptist to advance to the championship game of the AMC Postseason Tournament for the fourth time in as many years.

Both teams came out firing, posting a dozen points apiece over the opening five minutes of the contest. Williams Baptist opened the scoring with a 3-pointer with just 17 seconds gone, with Taylor answering for the Owls just 19 seconds later.

With the score level at 14-14 with 13:59 on the clock, William Woods jumped all over the Lady Eagles, hanging 10 unanswered points on WBC before the clock rolled to 10:00. Kala Tyus hit a jumper with 9:45 to go in the half to pull WBC within eight, but WWU kept its foot on the accelerator and pulled out to a 44-22 lead with 3:52 left.

WBC finally managed to stem the bleeding a bit, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Destani Stensrud off a broken play sent the Owls into the half with a 50-27 advantage.

William Woods continued to roll coming out of the break, with Taylor hitting her career high 25th point at the 15:40 mark to put the Owls up 60-30. The Lady Eagles were able to muster a few consolation buckets against the WWU bench to close the deficit down the stretch, but Dan Chapla's squad easily finished off the game 25-point winners.

The Owls finished with four scorers in double figures on the night, with Megan Aubuchon posting a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Stensrud and Miranda Loesch each added 10. WWU controlled the boards as well, posting a 44-30 advantage in the contest. Kimberly Wise racked 16 points for WBC, with Tyus adding 14 before fouling out with 3 minutes to go.

With the win, WWU moves to 22-9 on the year and will face top seeded Columbia College for the AMC Tournament Championship. Monday's game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff from the Arena at Southwell Complex.