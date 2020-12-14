FULTON- William Woods University President Dr. Jahnae H. Barnett announced one of the largest single monetary gifts in university history on Monday.
According to a press release, the university is set to receive $1.7 million to aid in the ongoing development of the William Woods Center for Equine Medicine.
The donation is a gift from Theresa Vonderschmitt, a long-time William Woods benefactor, businesswoman and member of the WWU Board of Trustees since 2004.
“In this season of giving, we simply cannot express our appreciation enough for Theresa’s latest groundbreaking gift, which will help make our cutting edge Center for Equine Medicine a reality while boosting our nationally-renowned Equestrian Science degree program,” said President Barnett in the release.
The Center for Equine Medicine is a 8,700 square-foot facility with state-of the-art equipment on 17-acres located just blocks from the University, that will provide a leading diagnostic, therapeutic and teaching experience for William Woods students.
The center also will include full-time doctor of veterinary medicine with an extensive background in sports medicine, reproduction, general equine medicine and surgery.
“This incredibly generous donation will allow us to complete renovations to the indoor space, and provide the veterinary and lab equipment that will be used to treat our horses and teach our students,” said Paul Schiltz, University veterinarian and associate professor in the WWU School of Equestrian Studies, in the release.