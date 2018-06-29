William Woods Baseball Falls to Culver-Stockton

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods baseball team suffered a tough late inning loss at the hands of Culver-Stockton, falling in the nine-inning game 6-2.

The Owls got things going in the top of the third, as Greg Hamrock reached on a one out walk. Hamrock was then able to advance to second after Stephen Kohler, singled through the right side of the infield.

The Owls drop their overall record to 10-13 but will look to get back to their winning ways this Friday at home against Park University. First-pitch of the double-header on Friday is set to be thrown at 4:00 p.m.