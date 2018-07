William Woods Basketball Falls to Martin Methodist

PULASKI, TN - The Martin Methodist College men's basketball team beat William Woods University 88-66 on Saturday afternoon. The Redhawks shot 63.6% from the field in the win.

After trailing 37-21 at half, the Owls (6-6) scored 45 points in the 2nd half. Logan Decker finished the game with 22 points.

They will take on St. Louis Christian College on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.