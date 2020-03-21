William Woods closes after student tests positive
FULTON - William Woods University will officially close after a student tested positive for COVID-19 on campus.
Starting Friday, March 20 William Woods University will close. According to their website they have decided to close campus due to their first positive test for COVID-19 on campus.
The decision was made with help from the Callaway County Health Department and with students health and safety in mind.
You can find more information on how the university is handling the situation on their website.
