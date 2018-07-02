William Woods Collects Missouri Intercollegiate Title

SUNRISE BEACH, MO -- The William Woods University men's golf team got its fall season off to a brisk start, leading wire-to-wire in the Missouri Intercollegiate Golf Tournament hosted at The Club at Porto Cima on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Owls posted a team score of 907 (301-300-306; +43) for the event, with Julian Taylor holding on for the individual win with a 54-hole card of 221 (71-74-76; +5).

The Owls took a six-shot lead into the clubhouse at the end of the morning session on Tuesday, with Taylor and Shane Kressig posting the two best scores on the day with 71 and 74 respectively.

In the afternoon round, the Owls watch as teams charged up the leaderboard, but finished the day with a five-shot edge over Missouri Southern State University and a six-shot cushion over the University of Central Missouri.

On the final day of competition, Missouri Southern trailed off the pace and the Owls were able to hold off the charge from the Mules to claim a three-shot win in the season opener.

Kressig claimed a tie for sixth with a card of 227 (74-76-77; +11), with Andrew Davis and Marty Sanchez finishing in a tie for 20th with three-day totals of 232 (+16). Davis was the more consistent of the pair, notching scores of 76, 77 and 79, while Sanchez posted an opening round 80 followed by a 73 in the second round and a concluding 79.

Chris Reinert rounded out the squad for WWU, posting a 235 (84-77-74; +19) for 33rd in the 82-player field.

The Owls also entered a second team in the event, with that squad claiming sixth overall with a 935 (314-305-316; +71). Cody Hackmann was the top finisher on that team, posting a 230 (79-72-79; +14) for 13th. Chris Martin picked up an 18th-place finish with a 54-hole card of 231 (81-79-71; +15).

Alex Stear finished in 39th with a three-day total of 238 (79-75-84; +22) with Tyler Daly posting a 245 (84-79-82; +29). Cruz Buchanan also competed, but withdrew during the final day of competition.

Up next for the Owls is the Wichita State Shocker Invitational, slated for September 10 and 11 in Wichita, Kansas.