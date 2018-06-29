William Woods Competes in Track and Field Nationals

FULTON, MO - The Track & Field Nationals start this week on February 28th in Geneva, Ohio, and the Owls will be represented by Ryan Meyer, Terrell Shannon, Jonathan Williams and Cheryl Held.

Meyer will be participating in the 3000-meter run and the 5000-meter run, after the senior won both races last week in the American Midwest Conference Championships, leading the Owls to back-to-back titles. His time of 14:53:92 in the 5000-meter run broke the Missouri Collegiate Classic record.

Shannon will be running in the 600-meter event, after like Meyer, won the event at the AMC

Championship with a time of 1:21:67, and Williams a senior from Windsor, Mo., who placed second behind Shannon, will be running in the 5k in Geneva.

Held, a senior, will be the lone representative on the women's side at Nationals, after the Wildwood, Mo., native won the 5000-meter run last week with a time of 18:25:92 and will look for another strong finish at Nationals representing the Owls. Her finish along with the rest of the team, also led the team to back-to-back titles.