William Woods falls to Central Methodist, 3-2

Fayette, MO - The William Woods Women's Soccer team fell to Central Methodist University 3-2 on Tuesday.

CMU took the lead early with an 18 yard goal by Lindie Adair just 1:48 into the game. A little over 7 minutes later, Kelsey Vanzant passed to Nicki Noreen to put CMU up 2-0.

Still in the first half, Jordan McNamara put the William Woods Owls on the board with her forth goal in three games.

CMU's Vanzant gave the Eagles an insurance goal in the second half. Second later, Jenna Vogt assisted Kaitlyn Wideman to score her first goal of the season, making the final 3-2.

William Woods was outshot 20-5.

Next, William Woods will play its first American Midwest Conference game against Benedictine University-Springfield on Saturday.