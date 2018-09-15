William Woods Fights For a Win Over Culver-Stockton

6 years 10 months 3 days ago Friday, November 11 2011 Nov 11, 2011 Friday, November 11, 2011 9:53:00 PM CST November 11, 2011 in Basketball
By: Megan Clark

FULTON - The William Woods Women's Basketball team won 65-62 over Culver-Stockton College.

At the 15:16 mark, Culver-Stockton led 10-4, but William Woods came back with 15-0 run to take a 19-10 lead. At the half, they were tied 30-30. With 12:31 left in the game, the Culver-Stockton Wildcats led the Owls 48-38. Ciara Tatum eventually tied the game at 57-57 with just under 4 minutes to go. Ashlee Trey snatched the victory back for the Owls, though.

Miranda Loesch scored 4 points, including 2 free throws. Sharron Andrews led William Woods with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Blake French and Megan Aubuchon scored in the double-digits as well. Nish Starks led all scorers with 22 points for the Wildcats.

In their next game, William Woods takes on Avila in Kansas City next Tuesday night.

