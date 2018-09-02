William Woods Kicks Season Off at Missouri Invitational

COLUMBIA -- In what was supposed to be a light but competitive warmup meet for the William Woods University men's track and field team, Nick Zink nearly posted an NAIA Indoor National Championship provisional qualifying time in the 600-meter run and Seth Thompson missed the provisional mark in the shot put by just 0.86m (2-10). Zink was also part of the Owls 4x400-meter relay team that was less than three seconds off the pace of NCAA Division I power Missouri.

In his heat, Zink led wire to wire, edging out Hannibal-LaGrange's Reid Echelmeier by six-hundreths of a second for top honors. His winning time of 1:23.21 is just .41 off the NAIA "B" mark. The sophomore also piloted the 4x400 relay team, running the second leg for William Woods and helping the squad to a second-place finish in a field of 10 teams. The team of Terrell Shannon, Zink, Jonathan Williams and Tanner Edwards finished with a time of 3:26.14 in the event, just off the pace of the Missouri 'A' squad of Drake Stuedemann, Nadum Member-Mench, Andy Schuckenbrock and Travis Morrison. Zink (50.31) and Shannon (50.44) ran the second- and third-fastest individual splits in the field.

Shannon and Edwards also represented the Owls in the 400-meter dash, with Shannon claiming third with a time of 51.18 and Edwards grabbing 12th out of 29 entrants with a mark of 52.10.

Williams posted a time of 2:39.08 in the 1000 for the Owls, taking ninth in a field of 19 runners and setting a new school record in the distance. He edged out Ryan Meyer's mark of 2:40.74, set at the 2012 AMC Indoor Championship meet.

In the throwing events, Thompson stepped up to pace the Owls in the absence of Anthony Stockton. The senior opened the night with a 10th-place finish in a 35-man field in the weight throw, posting a best toss of 14.61m (47-11) on the night. Tyler Grier picked up 21st with a heave of 11.04m (36-2) and Alonzo Findley took 23rd behind a throw of 10.71m (35-1).

Thompson also paced the Owls in the shot put with his effort of 14.39m (47-2 1/2) nearly matching his season-best from 2012 and claiming seventh in a field of 25. Findley posted a mark of 12.46m (40-10 1/2) to take 14th and Wilson grabbed 16th with a heave of 12.20m (40-0 1/2) on the night.Freshman Dominica Prokup posted a top-10 time in the 60-meter dash in her collegiate debut for the Owls as the William Woods University women's track and field team opened the 2013 indoor season at the Missouri Invitational. She was one of three student-athletes competing in the meet for William Woods.

After starting the night with a solid 10-second flat run in the 60-meter hurdles (23rd of 30), Prokup posted a time of 8:57 in the 60-meter dash. Despite finishing just 31st in the 36-runner field, she earned a spot in the WWU record books as the sixth-fastest time in the event.

Samantha Brolaski made her William Woods debut in the Mile Run, posting a time of 5:46.39 to take 13th in a 19-runner field.

Rounding out the competitors for the Owls on the night was Whitney Burton (St. Louis, Mo.), who came up just one centimeter shy of her 2012 best mark, finishing seventh in a field of 18 jumpers with a mark of 1.56m (5-1 1/4).

The Owls are back in action next week, as they head to Elsah, Illinois to take part in the Principia College Relays.