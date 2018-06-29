William Woods Men Learn Seed for AMC Tournament

FULTON, MO -- After a hard-fought win over Park University on Monday, the William Woods University men's soccer team was named the No. 4 seed for the 2012 American Midwest Conference Postseason Tournament. The Owls finished the regular season with a 4-3-1 record, good for fourth in the league, and will host the No. 5 Pirates on Saturday afternoon in a first round matchup. Kickoff for the match is set for 1 p.m. at Firley Field.

The Owls needed all three of their first-half goals to hang on for the win over Park on Monday night, as the Pirates were able to grab two goals late in the second half to close the gap. William Woods returns to the postseason tournament for the fifth time in head coach Nathan Mason's tenure after securing the third winning season in program history and the second of Mason's career.

Lyon College and Benedictine University at Springfield represent the other first-round matchup in the bracket, with Lyon earning the No. 3 seed after compiling a 6-1-1 league record. The Bulldogs earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament in their second season, improving from 0-7 in 2011 to 3-5 in 2012.

No. 1 seed Hannibal-LaGrange and No. 2 seed Columbia College await the winners of the first round matches after earning byes. Hannibal-LaGrange will host the lowest remaining seed after the first round in a 1 p.m. match on Tuesday, with Columbia hosting the other winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.