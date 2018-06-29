William Woods Men's Basketball team earns AMC honors

FULTON - William Woods University men’s basketball players DaShaun Stark and Darrien Dickey earned American Midwest Conference (AMC) honors.

Stark earned First Team all-conference and Dickey earned an Honorable Mention.

Stark led the Owls in scoring with an average of 16.9 points, and scored 524 points on the season. He scored the most points in a single season in program history.

Dickey gathered 231 rebounds on the season, the most in a single season in program history.