William Woods' Men's Soccer Ends Season with Win

BOLIVAR, MO - After losing two consecutive games, the William Woods men's soccer team ended their season with a win against Southwest Baptist University on Tuesday night. THe owls out scored Southwest Baptist 2-1.

SBU was the first to make it to the board with a goal from Kaleb Romero. Jacob Hawes retaliated with his fourth goal of the season to tie the game by halftime.

With a penatly kick by Alan Matthew, the Owls took the lead 2-1. William Woods defense kept it that way to get their 10th victory this season.

The owls outshot the Bearcats 21-12 during the game and moved up to the number four seed for the American Midwest Conference tournament playoffs.

Playoffs begin Nov. 9 and unofficially the Owls are likely to host No. 5 seed Mid-Continent University.