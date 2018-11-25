William Woods Men's Soccer Falls at Hannibal-LaGrange

HANNIBAL, MO -- The William Woods University men's soccer team saw its 2012 season come to an end on Tuesday afternoon as the Owls lost 3-0 to Hannibal-LaGrange University in the AMC Postseason Tournament semifinals.

For the second time in as many days, the final score wasn't indicative of the play by WWU, as the Owls suffered a similar fate as the women's soccer team did on Monday. William Woods found itself behind in the seventh minute, as Felipe Silva scored for the Trojans.

The Owls stepped the attack and had a number of good chances throughout the first half, but couldn't find an equalizer before the halftime horn.

In the second half, William Woods continued to press, forcing four saves from Hannibal-LaGrange's Logan Miller, but a Trojan counterattack in the 82nd minute put a damper on the comeback. HLGU would add a third in the 90th minute to seal the win.

Despite the scoreline, Owls goalkeeper Dillon Snyder acquitted himself well in the contest, recording eight saves.

The Owls finish the 2012 season with an overall record of 11-8-1.