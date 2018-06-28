William Woods Men, Women Win Golf Invite

FULTON, MO -- The No. 15 ranked William Woods men's golf team held onto their Day One lead, as the team went on to win the WWU Spring Invitational, shooting a 574, 20 shots ahead of second place Hannibal-LaGrange.

Andrew Davis, Julian Taylor and Chris Reinert all shot under-par in the first round and were at the top of the leaderboard. On Day Two, it was Taylor who was the only player out of the three to improve his round one score, as the sophomore won his second consecutive event, shooting a 139 (70-69; -5). Davis still had a strong showing as the Manchester, England, native, ended his Invitational hitting a 142 (69-73; -2), three shots off first place Taylor.

Reinert finished one shot behind Davis, shooting a 143 (71-72; -1), giving the Owls three different players under par for the Invitational. Cruz Buchanan had the next best score for the Owls, firing a 150 (76-74; +6), while Chris Martin finished nine shots behind Buchanan hitting a 159 (79-80; +15).

The Owls also had seven golfers competing on the individual side, with Tyler Daly (74-77; +7) and Tyler Hamilton (78-73; +7) both shooting a 151. Tim Jordan (80-73; +1), Dillon Klein (77-76; +9) and Alex Stear (76-77; +9) shot a respectable 153.

Senior Cody Hackman fired a 158 (82-76; +14), and Shane Kressig rounded out the Owls with a 163 (84-79; + 19). Seven out of the 12 Owl golfers participating in the Invitational were able to improve their first round score in the second round.

The No. 5 William Woods women's golf team, like the men, also won the WWU Spring Invitational shooting a 612 (312-300), 25 shots better than Bellevue University.

Jodie Peacock won her second event on the season, as the freshman shot a 146 (76-70; -2), improving her first round score by six shots.

Jamie Palermo finished six shots behind Peacock, hitting a 152 (78-74; +8), while Myriam Hassan was the next Owl to appear on the leaderboard, firing a 158 (77-81; +14).

Freshman Alejandra Ferrer hit an improved score of 159 (82-77; +15), and Lindsey Johnson fired a 160 (81-79; +16). Peacock, Palermo, Ferrer and Johnson all were able to lower their first round score, allowing them to move up in the standings and improve the teams' overall score.

Seven other Owls played as individuals and the best score of that group belonged to Camdenton, Mo, native Joni Purvis, hitting a 161 (84-77; +17). Namoi Starr had a better second round, shooting a 165 (84-81; +19), and Lacee Floyd finished with a 166 (82-84; +22).

Valerie Mielziner improved her first round score by eight shots, hitting a 172 (90-82; +28), while sophomore Alyson Mongler fired a 191 (92-89; +37) and Kelli Mulligan rounded out the Owls participants hitting a 194 (100-94; +50). Cassie Kennedy finished round two hitting an 83 (+11), but was disqualified in the first round.

The women are back in action this Friday in the Washington University Spring Invitational while the men return on Monday at the NAIA Classic at the Brickyard in Indianapolis, Indiana.