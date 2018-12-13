William Woods mens golf wins AMC Championship, advances to national tournament

1 year 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, April 25 2017 Apr 25, 2017 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 4:47:48 PM CDT April 25, 2017 in Sports
By: Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The William Woods University men’s golf team won its fourth straight American Midwest Conference Championship this past week.

The Owls beat Missouri Baptist by 54 shots. Senior Billy McKenzie led the team and was the individual tournament champion. He was the only golfer to finish under-par in the tournament. Senior Matt Wells also led the team who finished the tournament at even-par 213. Wells earned a second place finish.

The Owls will compete next in the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship from May 16 to May 19 in Moline, Illinois.

