William Woods Owls Beat Harris-Stowe in AMC Quarterfinal

FULTON, MO -- The No. 23 William Woods University women's basketball team will advance to the American Midwest Conference semifinals as they defeated Harris-Stowe 79-49 on Tuesday night.

Katie Scherder turned in a career-night as she scored a career-high 19 points, including a new single-game best five three-point baskets.

William Woods maintained its double-figure lead for the remainder of the first half as they took the 37-24 lead into the locker room.

William Woods will be back in action on Friday night as they travel to Batesville, Ark. to faceoff with No. 17 Lyon College.

Tip-off for this Top 25 AMC semifinal matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.