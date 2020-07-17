William Woods Senior Named AMC Pitcher of the Week

COLUMBIA - William Woods University softball pitcher MacKenzie Bowden was named American Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Week following her perfect game against Freed-Hardeman.

Bowden, a Hartsburg, Mo., native, made quick work of the Lady Lions, needing only 71 pitches to get through five innings and struck out 12 batters, as WWU cruised to a 12-0 victory. The senior has also not allowed a run in 17.0 innings on the mound, going 3-0 and striking out 30.

On the season, Bowden has a 13-7 record in 119.1 innings pitched, holding a 1.06 ERA and has a K/BB ratio of 193/26. She currently ranks second in the NAIA in batters struck out per nine innings and total batters struck out, while also ranking in the top 20 in opposing batting average, hits allowed per nine innings, wins, ERA and innings pitched.

The senior will look to continue her scoreless streak against No. 17-ranked Park University Tuesday afternoon at Backer Sports Complex. Game one will start at 2 p.m., with game two following at 4 p.m.