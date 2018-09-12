William Woods Shines at NAIA Track and Field Championships

MARION, Ind. - William Woods University track and field concluded the 2013 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

The major event for the Owl's was the men's 4x400 meter relay team. The team of Rhett Cook, Tanner Edwards, Terrell Shannon, and Nick Zink finished with a time of 3:11.79, which was sixth for the event. This was 2.71 behind the winners from Wayland Baptist. The time of 3:11.79 set a new school record in the event for the Owls.

Owl, Anthony Stockton continued his already successful meet. After he finished first in the hammer throw on Thursday, he concluded his meet with a 13th place finish in the shot put with a distance of 15.65. While it wasn't the finish he was hoping for in this event, he did receive All-American honors in the discus.

Standout William Woods runner Ryan Meyer called it a career on Saturday. He finished 16th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:06.61. This added to his already successful meet, which also included a fourth place finish in the 10,000-meter run.