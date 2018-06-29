William Woods Softball Signs Russellville's Hannah Campbell

FULTON, MO -- Hannah Campbell has signed a William Woods Letter of Intent to continue her education and play softball for the William Woods University softball team, head coach Tracy Gastineau announced on Monday. The Russellville High School product is the sixth member of the 2013-14 class for Gastineau.

"Hannah is a versatile softball player with great athleticism," said Gastineau. "She has a strong arm and has played infield, outfield, and at catcher in her high school career. Offensively, she brings power to the plate and has great foot speed. All of these things will be assets for our team. We are thrilled she is joining our program for the next four years."

A four-year all-conference and all-district selection for the Indians, she was named a MSHSAA Class 2 All-State second team selection in 2011. As a senior, she led Russellville with a .574 batting average and 32 RBI, picking up six home runs during her career.

She helped the Indians to back-to-back district runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012, earning all-region accolades three years for RHS.

In addition to her time on the diamond, Campbell was a four-year basketball letterwinner for RHS, helping the Indians to a district title as a freshman. She was also a two-year letterwinner in track, twice qualifying for the 4x200-meter relay.

The daughter of Barb and Jim Campbell, she is undecided on a major at William Woods.