William Woods Splits with Benedictine-Springfield

5 years 3 months 2 days ago Saturday, March 30 2013 Mar 30, 2013 Saturday, March 30, 2013 9:59:32 AM CDT March 30, 2013 in Baseball

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods baseball team was defeated in game one against Benedictine-Springfield falling 7-1 extending their losing streak to five, however, the offense and pitching staff got going in game two, winning 8-2.

The offense was very quiet in game one, totaling one run on two hits. The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead on starter Adam Brush in the top of the second, as Brush hit Travis Combs and Jared Klay to start off the inning. After a David Maziarz hit a sacrifice bunt moving the runners up a base, Sean Fitzgerald forced a walk, loading up the bases. No. 9 hitter Jordan Day then struck out swinging, as Brush was able to get a big second out.

Then leadoff hitter Zane Dillion came up to the dish and ripped a single to left, scoring Combs and Klay, giving the Bulldogs the early advantage. Dillion was a tough out in game one, going 3-for-4 with one run scored and three RBI.

In the top of the fourth, Benedictine-Springfield scored three runs on five hits, getting RBI from Dillion, Drew Johnson and Brett Jackson to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Brush finished out the top of the fifth inning, then was relieved by Gianfaro Randazzo after allowing eight hits, five runs, two walks and six strikeouts through five innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Derek Fletcher finally gave the Owls their first hit on the afternoon off lefty Josh Glick. Fletcher was then pinch-ran for by Ryan Schuermann and was able to advance to second base after Matt Thomas was hit-by-pitch. Eilert Meyers then grounded-out, and Austin Clapp came up grounding out to short, scoring Schuermann and giving William Woods their lone run on the day.

The Bulldogs added two more runs in the sixth and went on for the six run victory. Benedictine-Springfield had 11 hits, also led by Drew Johnson, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Glick was nearly untouchable in his complete game outing, allowing one run on two hits and striking out 10 a season high for the lefty hurler.

Game two was a different story, as the line-up was nearly completely different from game one. Jeremy Ahillen got the ball in game two and was fantastic in his outing, throwing seven 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, two runs scored and striking out two Bulldogs.

The offense got started early scoring three runs on four hits, with RBI from Zach Nichols (2) and Jacob Harrison, taking a 3-0 lead on Bulldog starter Jordan Pesko. The Owls added another run in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 4-0 lead after four innings.

Benedictine-Springfield finally got on the board in the fifth, getting an RBI from Johnson, cutting the advantage down to 4-1. William Woods, however, responded getting that RBI back from Jordan Thompson, as he grounded out to the pitches mound, scoring Nichols who reached base getting hit-by-pitch to start off the inning.

The Owls added one more run in the seventh and two more in the eighth, going on for the 8-2 victory, ending their five game losing streak in the American Midwest Conference. The offense totaled 13 hits led by Nichols having a perfect day going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI. Stephen Kohler and Jacob Harrison each added three hits on the afternoon. Ahillen picks up his second win on the year, while Trevor Manis and Matt Thomas came on in relief to hold down the Bulldog offense. Thomas picked up the save after going one 2/3 innings allowing just one hit.

The Owls moved their record to 10-12 overall (6-6 AMC) and will be back in action again Saturday against Benedictine-Springfield in the weekend series finale. Game one of the double-header will start at 12:00 p.m.

