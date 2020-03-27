William Woods student visited South Callaway school before positive COVID-19 test

MOKANE - One of the ten William Woods University students that tested positive for COVID-19 visited a South Callaway Early Childhood building before testing positive.

The student was completing an observation assignment on Tuesday, March 17, according to a news release from South Callaway R-II School District.

The student then tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. According to the release, the original date of exposure for the student is unknown.

"Though not in direct contact with all SC students in the building, the WWU student was specifically assigned to observe in Mrs. Slagle’s kindergarten classroom," the release said.

Currently, no South Callaway students or staff have any symptoms or have tested positive.

The school district closed its campus to students on Tuesday, March 17.

"The campus will remain closed to the public, students, and all employees through April 1 so the full 14-day period set forth by the Center for Disease Control is observed," the release said.

The district encourages staff and students to follow the guidance of the Callaway County Department of Health and the CDC during this time.