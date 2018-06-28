William Woods University Annual 5k Run

FULTON - Local residents show their support for William Woods University by participating in the 5k run. The run is to help promote community participation for the University and also bring in some cash. The funds go to the University's Wellness Committee and it helps promote wellness for faculty and staff.

This is the 3rd year the University hosted the run and they plan on continuing next year

Family, friends and even dogs came out run for wellness.