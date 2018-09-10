William Woods University names new vice president of advancement

FULTON - The President of William Woods University named the university's new vice president of advancement Friday.

D. Shawn Poore, of Columbia, will join William Woods University Sept. 11. According to a press release, Poore will be in charge of leading the university’s advancement efforts and providing guidance in the development and alumni relations area.

Poore has more than 20 years of experience in philanthropy and development. Poore has been the director of philanthropy at Stephens College in Columbia since April 2014.

Poore also spent more than 10 years at the MU College of Engineering as senior director of development. He is a 1996 graduate of Westminster College, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

“We are fortunate to have a professional of Shawn’s caliber leading the university’s advancement efforts,” said Dr. Jahnae H. Barnett, president of William Woods University. “His vast experience will provide strategic direction in the critical area of development and alumni relations,” she said.