William Woods University opens its theater doors

FULTON- “The show must go on,” has been a saying theaters haven’t been able to live up to during the pandemic. But, William Woods University has decided to brave the pandemic and reopen its theater with new regulations.

Thursday, October 1, was the opening night for the theater's first play in the Mainstage Series Season, "An Enemy of the People".

The university implemented new regulations aligning with CDC guidelines. For example, at the end of the performance, ushers dismissed audience members one row at a time.

Other things that are different include blocking chairs off by tape and only students, faculty and staff of the university can attend.

Upon entry to the auditorium, masks are required, as well.

While audience members have to abide by new regulations in regards to seating, performers have to follow stage guidelines about social distancing.

The director of the theater department at William Woods University, Joe Potter, said, “Chamber theater is kind of a generalized term in theater, but it means smaller. It means, in this case, no scenery varies very, very little. In fact, there is no crew backstage. The actors basically take care of everything they need."

Potter also said that these are necessary precautions in order to safely move forward.

The performances for "An Enemy of People" ends Saturday, October 3.