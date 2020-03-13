William Woods University to go online for the rest of the semester

16 hours 22 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT March 12, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Bill Finn, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - William Woods University will be online only for the rest of the semester.

The university announced Thursday, March 12, that classes will be online starting Monday, March 16. Residence halls and dining halls will remain open. Final exams will need to be completed by April 24. 

The main campus in Fulton will remain open.

Faculty and staff will continue to report to work and observe normal operating hours. Students will have the option to remain on campus or go home while continuing their classes online.

“While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases on the William Woods campus, we are taking this proactive measure after considerable contemplation to reduce the likelihood of the virus’ spread on both our campus and the Fulton community,” said Dr. Jahnae H. Barnett, President of William Woods University.

The final class in-person, will be Friday, March 13.

William Woods is one several Missouri universities to hold classes online with the likes of the University of Missouri and Stephens College in Columbia.

