William Woods' Volleyball Defeats Wesleyan to Move to 3-0

Bloomington IL - THe William Woods' Volleyball team took on the Illinois Wesleyan Titans on Tuesday 3-1, taking the final three of four sets 25-23. The Owls now have a season-high record of 3-0.

Kristen Bauer lead her team with 10 kills, her forth game with double-digit kills. Junior Abbie O'Mara took 25 digs, she has yet to drop below 20 digs in the past eight of nine games. McKenna Hisel and Shelby Hinshaw each added 13 digs to make a William Woods total of 71 digs against Wesleyan.

Melanie Bonk and Rachel Frabotta had season-high kills to help round out a total of 42 kills for the team that night.

The Owls stay on the road for Friday to challenge an American Midwest Conference opponent Lyon College in Arkansas at 7:00 p.m.