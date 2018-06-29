William Woods vs. Midland and Oklahoma Baptist

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, March 03 2013 Mar 3, 2013 Sunday, March 03, 2013 10:01:08 PM CST March 03, 2013 in Sports
Source: Ben Mizera

FULTON- The William Woods University baseball team had a tough go in Shawnee, Okla., as the
Owls lost to Midland University 6-3 in game one and were defeated by #10 ranked Oklahoma Baptist 18-9 in game two.

In game one, the Owls were holding a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning and were just one out away from winning the game. Vinnie Orsi played spoiler for the Owls and hit a two run base hit, tying the game up at 3-3, forcing extra innings. In the top of the eighth, the Warriors added two more runs and were able to go on for the 5-3 victory.

More stats and information on game one will be available as soon as possible.

In game two against the #10 ranked Oklahoma Baptist Bisons, things started out well for the Owls in the second inning. Derek Fletcer got things going with a leadoff single and he was then pinch-ran for by Justin Elmore. Robert Butvin was up next and he reached base on a walk, putting runners on first and second.

Both runners were able to move up a base, after a wild pitch by starter Kyle Dickerson. After yet another walk to Ryan Sweet loading the bases, Austin Clapp came to the plate looking to do some damage. The third baseman, however, popped out to Dickerson, getting the first out. Greg Hamrock came to the plate, pinch hitting for Damon Adrian and Hamrock forced a walk, which put the Owls on the board at 1-0, with all the runners moving up a base.

Stephen Kohler was up next and he hit an infield single, scoring Butvin and giving the team a 2-0
advantage on the #10 pre-season ranked Bisons. Jordan Thompson joined in on the hit parade with a base hit to right field, scoring another Owl extending the lead to 3-0.

After Thompson's base hit, the Bisons pulled starter Dickerson and brought in Les Northcutt. That didn't slow down the WWU offense, as Jacob Harrison pushed the lead to 4-0, thanks to a misplayed grounder by Northcutt. The Bisons were able to stop the bleeding in the second inning, however, still trailed by four runs.

That lead didn't last very long, as in the bottom half of the inning, Jeff Johnson hit a leadoff home run off starter John Cavness, cutting the lead down to 4-1. Garrett Roberts followed up that home run with a double, giving his team a runner in scoring position. After a groundout by Kevin Hatch, Kyle Wagner hit an infield single, putting runners on first and third with one down.

Cavness dug in on the mound and was able to get Anthony Almonte to strike out swinging, forcing a big second out. The Bison offense hit their stride with two outs, as the team scored seven more runs and added five hits, including a three run homer from Matt Page to take a commanding 8-4 lead on the Owls.

Oklahoma Baptist added three more runs in the third, taking an 11-4 lead heading into the fourth. The Owls needed a big inning to get back into the game, and Adrian got on base first with a leadoff single. After a fly-out by Kohler, Thompson singled up the middle, putting base runners on first and second. Harrison came to the plate and ripped a double to center, scoring Adrian and moving Thompson to third, putting the score at 11-5.

Eilert Meyers then grounded out to first, which allowed Thompson to touch home, cutting the lead down to 11-6. Fletcher looked to continue to put some momentum back on the Owls side, and did just that hitting a single up the middle, scoring Harrison, and at the end of the top half of the fourth the score was 11-7.

Oklahoma Baptist had yet another answer for the three runs allowed, by putting up four runs on three hits on William Woods in the bottom half of the fourth, taking a 15-7 lead. WWU didn't give up as the team added two runs in the top of the fifth, thanks to a wild pitch that scored Austin Clapp after he singled earlier in the inning and yet another wild pitch by Jesus Clapp, that scored Adrian whom also singled in the fifth.

That would be the final time the Owls scored in the game, as the Bison bats kept connecting on the Owls pitching staff, adding three more runs in the sixth, and going on for the nine run victory. The WWU offense totaled nine runs on 12 hits, however, the Bison offense fared much better, scoring those 18 runs on 13 hits.

The Owls were led by Harrison going 2-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI. Thompson, Meyers, Fletcher, Hamrock and Kohler were the other players to have one RBI. Oklahoma Baptist was led by Matt Page, who went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and nine runs batted in. Page hit three-run homers in the second, third and sixth innings. Also having a big day at the plate was Mason Ankeney, going 3-for-4 with four RBI's.

The teams' record falls to 4-6, but are back in action on Wednesday at home against MidAmerica
Nazarene at 7:00 p.m. Fans should stay updated, however, to wwuowls.com as the game could be cancelled due to snow.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°