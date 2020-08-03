Williams & Thomas Earn All-South Central Region Awards

8 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, May 18 2012 May 18, 2012 Friday, May 18, 2012 5:11:52 PM CDT May 18, 2012 in Sports
Source: Dan Carr - Press Release

JEFFERSON CITY -- The awards continue to come in for Lincoln's women's outdoor track & field team. Following LU's second straight MIAA Championship, Twishana Williams has been named the South Central Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year while Victor Thomas has been tabbed the South Central Region Women's Head Coach of the Year. The honors were bestowed by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association just days after it was announced that 12 Blue Tigers were selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships with 11 of those athletes earning All-South Central Region honors.

Williams was the co-high point scorer at the MIAA Championships, winning all four events in which she competed. The top distance runner in the MIAA this season, Williams won the 800-meter run (2:15.50), the 1,500-meter run (4:34.54), the 5,000-meter run (17:46.95) and the 10,000-meter run (37:24.58). This season she led the conference in the 800m, 1,500m (4:28.40) and the 5,000m (16:58.87) and Williams will be competing in the 800m and 1,500m events at the NCAA Championships.

This marks the second straight season that Thomas has been named the South Central Region Women's Outdoor Coach of the Year, as he claimed the title last year after leading Lincoln to the MIAA title in its first season back in the league. This year, under Thomas' guidance, the Blue Tigers claimed their second consecutive MIAA Championship, winning all of the track events with the exception of the steeplechase in the process. Currently ranked No. 2 in the nation, the Blue Tigers have qualified 19 entries into the upcoming NCAA National Championships, the second-most from a single team in Division II across both genders this season. The reigning MIAA Coach of the Year, Thomas was also recently inducted into the Drake Relays Hall of Fame and was honored by the Missouri legislature with a resolution last week.

The Lincoln women's track & field team will attempt to win its first national title since 2009 and its seventh overall next weekend (May 24-26) when the Blue Tigers compete in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, hosted by the University of Colorado-Pueblo in Pueblo, Colorado. The Blue Tigers have been the national runner-up each of the past two seasons and have finished first or second at the championships in eight of the past nine years.

