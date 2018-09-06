Williams Beats Azarenka for 5th US Open, 17th Slam

NEW YORK - Top-seeded Serena Williams won her fifth U.S. Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating No. 2 Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in a windy final.

Sunday's match was the toughest test these two weeks for the No. 1-seeded Williams, who also beat Azarenka in three sets in last year's final.

Williams hadn't lost a set in her previous six matches but was bothered by the swirling air and Azarenka's strong play. Seemingly in control in the second set, Williams was broken while serving for the match at 5-4 and 6-5.

After Azarenka took the tiebreaker, Williams chucked her racket, and it bounced onto the court.

But Williams regained control in the third set, breaking for a 3-1 lead when Azarenka double-faulted.