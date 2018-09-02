Williams, Stanton lead Cardinals by Chiefs 17-14

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, December 07 2014 Dec 7, 2014 Sunday, December 07, 2014 5:38:00 PM CST December 07, 2014 in Football
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kerwynn Williams rushed for 100 yards two days after being elevated from the Arizona practice squad and the Cardinals rallied to beat Kansas City 17-14 on Sunday in a matchup of teams that had lost two in a row.

The NFC West-leading Cardinals (10-3) took the lead when Drew Stanton threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Brown in the third quarter.

Jamaal Charles scored two first-half touchdowns on a 63-yard run and 18-yard pass from Alex Smith, but the Chiefs (7-6) were shut out in the second half.

Arizona won a crucial call reversal when it challenged that tight end Travis Kelci fumbled deep in Cardinals territory late in the fourth quarter.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°
2pm 88°