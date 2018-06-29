Williamsburg man sentenced for illegally possessing firearm

JEFFERSON CITY - A man from Williamsburg was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm.



58-year-old William Hayward Council was sentenced to 15 years without parole in a federal prison. Council was sentenced as an armed career criminal because of prior felony convictions.



In September, Council pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, in 2013.

Council had two prior felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and three prior felony convictions for distribution of a controlled substance. Council had been convicted of driving while intoxicated on 10 different occasions.