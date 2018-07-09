Willy Mo's Ride

William Moore is a safety who plays with plenty of swagger, so much he switched his number from 21 to 1 this season. Moore doesn't just show style on the field, he's a Tiger on wheels.

William Moore is his name, but you can just call him Willy Mo. And you should see his ride.

"This is my creation," said Moore, referring to his car. "It was all black at first and I sat in class one day and I thought what can I do different and this is my creation right here and it came out just how I like it,"

And his Mizzou mobile has moves like a running back.

"I knew the rims would sit out. I call these my Tony Temples...22's...yeah I call them my Tony Temples."

It's not all outside flash. There's some substance between the doors.

"I had to put my custom black and yellow seats in. My black and yellow dice. It's pretty basic, but this is my home. My second home."

A home with a scratch.

"Hardy Ricks, I let him use my car the first day of two-a-days, disappointed me."

But there is more to Willy than just his car and sports.

"I always started to make that drum beat anywhere. My mom always said you gotta pick which one you want to do. Sports or rap? I said why not both."He records with other Mizzou athletes in a studio at their home under the title "Rap-letes."

"Willy Mo? He's flashy, he raps a little bit, he just wants to be seen at times. That's just his personality, but he's quiet with it,' said fellow Missouri safety Pig Brown.

Willy says his music sends a positive message,on the field he sends a message without saying a word.

"Quiet, but cocky. The guy has great energy and when he brings it, he's going to bring it," said Brown.

And just like his game, Willy's wheels gets lots of wows when they roll through town.

"The best thing I think there was a group of kids and they said, 'mom look at the Mizzou car'. That's a good thing. When I'm riding and I get a lot of horn honks and they say, 'go Mizzou.' It's a good feeling, a real good feeling," said Moore.

This season Moore is making the switch from strong to free safety. He has two career interceptions and he's returned both for touchdowns. The Tigers kick off the season a week from Saturday in St. Louis against Illinois.